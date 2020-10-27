2 from Massachusetts charged with heroin trafficking

(WNCT) Two suspects from Massachusetts have been arrested on heroin trafficking charges in Nash County.

On Monday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Joint Criminal Apprehension Team (JCAT) arrested two suspects during a traffic stop on I-95 for level III trafficking in heroin, maintaining a vehicle a place for a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

During the traffic stop, deputies noticed the driver, Richard Gonzalez of Boston, MA, showed criminal deception as the investigation progressed on the roadside.

K9 Pinka was utilized which resulted in a probable cause search of the vehicle driven by Gonzalez.

202 grams of raw heroin and 14 grams of cocaine were recovered from concealed areas in the vehicle.

Gonzalez and Jaylyn Jackson were both arrested.

Probable cause was found to charge Gonzalez and Jackson with level III trafficking in heroin, maintain a vehicle a place for a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Both Gonzalez and Jackson received a $275,000 bond and had their first appearance set in Nashville District Court on Tuesday.

They are still being held in the Nash County Detention Center.