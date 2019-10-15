Live Now
2 Lenoir Co. departments receive award for breast feeding friendly space

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Lenoir County Health and WIC Department received an award for giving breastfeeding mothers a safe space.

The North Carolina Breastfeeding Coalition recognized the Lenoir County Health and WIC Department with the Business Case for Breastfeeding Award.

Day to day WIC provides a comfortable and safe space that is inviting for breastfeeding mothers.

Many nursing mothers on the go can feel anxious about finding a place to feed their child or doing it in public.

WIC offers a comfortable nursing environment that helps carry on the national effort to increase breastfeeding friendliness.

WIC Director, Tyjuana Atkinson, said: “We never treat them poorly, we never disrespect them, we never ask them to cover up and we also offer a breastfeeding room for the moms that feel more comfortable breastfeeding in private.”

For more on the award check out the North Carolina Breastfeeding Coalition.

