2 men arrested for catalytic converter thefts dating back to October 2019

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A joint investigation and collaboration between the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rocky Mount Police Department resulted in the identification and arrest of two subjects responsible for catalytic converter thefts dating back as far as October 2019.

During this investigation the suspects, Derek Scott Garris and Scott Gupton, were identified and arrested for a Larceny of Auto Parts (Catalytic converters) case which had been reported in Edgecombe County.

Once the suspects were identified, further investigative efforts were conducted resulting in the identification of where the catalytic converters were being sold.

The location was identified as being within two miles from the Virginia line in Northampton County.

Officials said Garris and Gupton as also responsible for several cases throughout Nash and Edgecombe Counties.

The locations impacted by these thefts included local businesses and Churches throughout the City of Rocky Mount and both Nash and Edgecombe Counties.

Garris received a $20,000 bond and remains in custody at the Nash

County Detention Center.

Gupton received a $10,000 bond and was able to post bond.

The first appearance for Derek Scott Garris and Dustin Scott Gupton is set in Nashville District Court for April 28.