2 men arrested on drug charges as part of ‘Operation Blizzard’

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCT) Two men have been arrested on drug charges as part of ‘Operation Blizzard’ in Nash County.

On January 17 around 6:30 p.m. the Nash County Narcotics Unit, the Criminal Investigations Division, and Patrol Platoon B followed up on an ongoing narcotics investigation on Maudis Road in Bailey.

The information deputies received was that Francisco Javier Macías Jr. was conducting multiple narcotics transactions near an open area on Maudis Road.

Deputies observed Macías driving his black 2006 Chrysler 300C on Old Bailey Highway near NC 97 and followed him to Maudis Road.

Deputies witnessed Macias meet with another individual and conduct a narcotics transaction.

Deputies approached both the individuals and found Macías to be in possession of approximately five ounces of powder cocaine.

A search of Macías’ vehicle and passenger, later identified as José Juan Castillo, was conducted.

The vehicle search resulted in the locating of a Beretta handgun, marijuana, oxycodone, and assorted U.S. Currency.

A search of Castillo resulted in no illegal contraband being located, however, an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency was seized as a result of the investigation.

Throughout the investigation, 377.5 grams of powder cocaine were seized from the possession of Macías.

Macías was charged with five counts of trafficking cocaine by possession; five counts of trafficking cocaine by transportation; four counts of trafficking cocaine by deliver; four counts of trafficking cocaine by sale; two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine; two counts of sell/deliver cocaine; one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; seven counts of maintaining a vehicle for control substance; and one count of simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.

He received a $1.2 million bond.

Castillo was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine by possession; one count of trafficking of cocaine by transportation; one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and one count of simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.

He received a $200,000 bond.

Macias and Castillo are currently in custody at the Nash County Detention Center.