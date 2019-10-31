2 men, one a restaurant manager, arrested in connection with Cook Out robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery at a Cook Out early Thursday morning — one of whom is the restaurant’s manager.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Cook Out, 912 West Ehringhaus Street, around 4:22 a.m. Thursday, the Elizabeth City Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived and talked to the restaurant manager, Corey Riddick, who said a white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and mask came in armed with a handgun and robbed him.

Officers then found 21-year-old Cowon Lee Stallings walking toward Church Street wearing a mask. He allegedly had a handgun and items taken from Cook Out, including an undisclosed amount of money, the release said.

After further investigation, police arrested both Stallings and Riddick, 25, in connection with the robbery.

Stallings is charged with carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of stolen goods, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiring to rob with a dangerous weapon. He was booked into Abermarle District Jail with a $62,000 secure bond.

Riddick is charged with making a false report to a police station and conspiring to rob with a dangerous weapon. Riddick was also booked into the jail on a $27,500 secured bond.