2 men sentenced after officials seize meth, firearms in Greenville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Two men have been sentenced after officials seized meth and firearms in Greenville, U.S. Attorney said.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. said that Christian Toledo, also known as “Flaco”, 24, of Athens, Georgia, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Arturto Bahena, 28, of Athens, Georgia, was sentenced on December 17, 2019, to 21 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting.

Toledo and Bahena were named in an indictment filed on January 15, 2019, charging both with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting.

Toledo was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking gram.

On September 23, 2019, Bahena pleaded guilty to his charges.

According to the investigation, the Greenville Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration used a confidential source to order five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from a supplier in Atlanta, Georgia.

After learning that the drugs had arrived in Greenville, officers stopped Toledo and Bahena and located the five kilograms in a backpack in their car.

Officers also located two handguns in the car registered to Toledo.

The prosecution of Toledo and Bahena was a part of an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation (OCDETF) targeting drug traffickers.

The case is part of the United States Attorney’s Office’s Take Back North Carolina Initiative.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the investigation of this enforcement operation.