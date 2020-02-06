2 month narcotics investigation leads to arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug charges following a residence search.

On Wednesday Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 3224 Seymour Street.

The search concluded a two-month narcotics investigation.

47-year-old James Lee Ward was arrested and charged with:

Thee counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Three counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances

Officials said seized during the search was approximately one-half ounce of cocaine with a value of $800 and multiple items of drug paraphernalia and $685.

Ward is currently at the Pitt County Detention Center with a $75,000 bond.