2 occupants safe after house fire in Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) Two occupants are safe after a house fire reported in Mount Olive Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. the Mount Olive Fire Department, the Dudley Volunteer Fire Department, and the Calypso Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a working structure fire on South Center Street in Mount Olive.

First arriving personnel said they found a single-story residence with smoke and fire visible.

Crews made a quick window attack to knock the fire down until adequate personnel arrived then crews entered the structure to find a fire that had started in the kitchen area.

The house did have extensive smoke damage and the fire was mostly contained to one room, officials said.

Officials said the occupants made it out of the house before the fire department arrived.