2 people, pets safe after plane crash in Duplin County

Willa and Abby after the accident

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two people and two pets are safe after a plane crash reported in a field in northern Duplin County.

On Thursday around 10:30 a.m. units were alerted to a plane crash in the area of Tram Road.

A small, single-engine plane was confirmed down due to unknown causes.

The plane was equipped with a parachute that enabled it to reach the ground at a safe speed.

The two occupants and two canines that occupied the plane escaped without injury.

Willa and Abby after the accident

Emergency personnel are on the scene investigating and will remain for several hours.