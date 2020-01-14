2 sent to prison after pleading guilty to drug charges

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Two men have been sent to prison after pleading guilty to drug charges, District Attorney said.

District Attorney Scott Thomas announced the following convictions obtained by guilty pleas entered by defendants just prior to their cases being called for jury selection and a jury trial.

Daniel Sangabriel, 31, of Newport, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a search warrant to search Sangabriel’s residence in Newport, and they located approximately 69 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of suspected cocaine, and small amounts of marijuana and pills.

Officials said Sangabriel also had an AR-15 and a handgun in the residence.

Sangabriel lived at the residence with his 7-year-old daughter, who was not present at the time of the search, officials said.

He admitted obtaining trafficking-level quantities of meth from his supplier and admitted delivering cash to his supplier which resulted from his sales.

Judge Willey sentenced Sangabriel to a prison term of five to 7 years.

Donald Francis Reid Jr., 40, of Morehead City, pleaded guilty to three counts of sale of heroin, and one count of sale of oxycodone.

The Morehead City Police Department used an undercover informant to purchase the drugs from Reid on four occasions.

All of the sales occurred in Morehead City, and laboratory testing confirmed that the heroin that Reid sold also contained fentanyl.

Judge Willey sentenced Reid to a prison term of two to five years, and when Reid is released, he will be on supervised probation.

If his probation is revoked, he will have to serve an additional three to five years.