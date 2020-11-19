2 teens lead officials on vehicle pursuit in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) On November 18 at approximately 10:17 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department attempted to stop a GMC truck that was operating on Ash Street without burning their headlamps.

When the officer activated their blue lights for the traffic stop, the truck sped off and a pursuit ensued.

The driver of the truck led officers onto U.S. 117 and then onto U.S. 70 where they exited south onto Wayne Memorial Drive.

The driver of the truck then took Royall Avenue and eventually made their way back onto Ash Street, losing control of their vehicle in the 200 block of E. Ash Street.

The vehicle began to slide and struck the curb, which caused the truck to rollover.

The truck rolled over several times, coming to rest on its roof against the east side doors of First Carolina People’s Credit Union located at 201 E. Ash Street.

The driver of the truck, identified as 19-year-old Logan Deonte Smith of Goldsboro, was ejected from the truck and a 16-year-old juvenile passenger was helped from the wreckage by officers on scene.

Both subjects were transported to Wayne UNC Healthcare for medical evaluation.

During the course of the pursuit, an object was thrown from the truck, which was later determined to be a handgun, which was recovered in the median on U.S. 117.

The juvenile suspect was charged on a juvenile petition with possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon.

Warrants will be secured on vSmith for: