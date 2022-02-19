2 youths injured in shooting after gun improperly stored in Rocky Mount home, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two juveniles were shot, and one has been transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville on Saturday after a gun was improperly stored inside a residence, local police said.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Saturday a 16-year-old boy and another juvenile were accidentally shot in the 100 block of Camellia Court in Rocky Mount.

The 16-year-old was transported to Vidant Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

The second juvenile suffered a gunshot injury to a finger.

Rocky Mount police said a firearm was improperly stored inside the home leading to the accidental shooting. However, criminal charges could still be pending depending on the events that led to the discharge, the release said.

Both juveniles’ names were withheld due to them being minors.

