20-year-old charged with common law robbery, second-degree kidnapping

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A 20-year-old man was charged with common law robbery and second-degree kidnapping in Goldsboro.

At approximately 10:35 a.m. Thursday, October 8, Goldsboro Police Department responded to a robbery at the A & K Grill at 1801 S. John St.

GPD’s Criminal Investigations Division along with a K-9 from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after the crime was reported. During the initial investigation, a resident who lives in the area was approached by the suspect wanting a ride away from the city.

The resident, knowing something had just occurred at the A & K Grill, brought the suspect back to the scene of the crime where he was promptly arrested, officials said.

Tyler Lee Jenkins, 20, was charged with common law robbery and kidnapping.

Jenkins was taken to the Wayne County Magistrates Office where he received a $63,500 bond and was left in the custody of the Wayne County Jail pending a first appearance on Friday, October 9.