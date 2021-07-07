20-year-old woman, juvenile charged in connection with June homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police have charged four people in connection with a June 9 homicide. The two latest people charged include a 20-year-old woman and a juvenile.

Police said detectives served grand jury indictments on 20-year-old Kennedy Griffin, of Elizabeth City, on Tuesday. She was indicted on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Days earlier, on June 28, a juvenile was taken into custody on charges of accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice. They were taken to a juvenile detention center in Greenville.

The juvenile and Griffin are the third and fourth suspects to face charges in connection with the death of Daquan Mercer, 21, who was found in the grass in the area of Herrington Road and B Street unresponsive with several gunshot wounds.

The other two people charged in the shooting are 18-year-old Kiya Elizabeth White and 19-year-old Michael Lino.

Both are facing charges of murder, but Lino is also accused of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury on a second victim who survived the shooting, a 22-year-old woman.

Griffin is being held without bond on the murder charge and on a $50,000 secure bond for the remaining charges. She was taken to Albemarle District Jail.

Griffin’s court date will be set at a later time in Pasquotank County Superior Court.

No other details in the case have been released, but the case is under investigation. The Elizabeth City Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.