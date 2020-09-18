2020 Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament canceled

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament Committee made the decision to cancel the 2020 Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, September 19.

Severe weather and unsafe boating conditions, caused by the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Sally, forced the decision.

“It seems that 2020 is proving to be a challenging year on many fronts,” said Mark Taylor, Committee Chairman. “Our team had taken every precaution possible to produce a socially distanced and safe tournament, despite the impact of COVID-19. Now, weather from a Gulf Coast Tropical Storm arrives on the Crystal Coast. We must make the tough call and forego the tournament for everyone’s safety.”

The silver lining to the 2020 Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament remains the success of the live Facebook auction.

Due to many sponsors, bidders, and volunteers, a total of $29,100 was raised to support local scholarships and waterway dredging efforts.

To learn more about the Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament and the associated scholarship program, click here or follow them on Facebook.