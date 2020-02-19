2020 Greenville Greenville-Pitt Senior Games Registration open

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Registration for the 2020 Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is open.

The games are scheduled for April 13-27 with the deadline registration set for March 19.

Athletes and artists age 50 and over will have an opportunity to compete in more than 40 sports events, and SilverArts (including visual, literary, performing, and heritage).

Sports events include pickleball, horseshoes, walking, swimming, basketball, softball, bicycling, bowling, billiards, table tennis, team sports for softball and 3-on-3 basketball, and much more.

According to the release, “The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games Program is a leading health promotion and well-being program for the citizens in Pitt County.”

The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games are coordinated by Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation with the support and sponsorship of the Greenville Recreation & Parks Department, the ECU Campus Recreation and Wellness Department, the College of Health and Human Performance, the Mid-East Commission Area Agency on Aging, Vidant Medical Center Community Programs, and Edward Jones: Gregory A. Weigum.

During the Local Games, participants are joined by seniors from Beaufort, Martin, Hertford, and Bertie Counties.

Participants have year-round opportunities for practice sessions, clinics, and sports competitions.

Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is one of 52 local games sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games.