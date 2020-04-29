Live Now
2020 NC Black Bear Festival canceled due to COVID-19

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) The 2020 NC Black Bear Festival that was scheduled for June 6-7 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials said they considered postponing until later in the summer or early fall, but for a variety of reasons, including the inability to predict whether festivals with large crowds will be allowed at a selected later date, lack of funding due to COVID-19 and conflicting with other events.

According to a Facebook post, officials said they have ideas for a virtual NC Black Bear Festival on June 6.

