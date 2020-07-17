2020 OBX Halloween Film Festival has moved online amid pandemic

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – The 5th Annual OBX Halloween International Film Festival has moved online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled to return to Kill Devil Hills on October 1-3, festival organizers made the decision to cancel this year’s in-person screenings and events; however, a virtual edition with screenings streamed online will be available.

Independent film submissions are currently being accepted for consideration for the 2020 festival program, through FilmFreeway, an online submission platform.

Organizers said films may be submitted in either the short film category (under 50 minutes) or feature film category (runtime of 50 minutes or more).

The final deadline for submissions is July 31.

Interested filmmakers can contact halloweenfilmfestival@gmail.com to inquire about discount codes and further try information.

Entry fee waivers are also available for eligible locally-produced Outer Banks-based productions upon request.

Film screenings will be presented online on October 1, 2, and 3.

The 2020 Halloween International Film Festival is sponsored by the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, Larry Hobbs, OBX Entertainment, Fright-Rags, The Slasher App, and R/C Theatres, and is presented by Halloween Daily News.

More information on the virtual festival will be available in August. Anyone who wants to view and participate in this year’s festival can find information and RSVP on Facebook.