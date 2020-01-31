JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Eastern Carolina Human Services Agency, Inc. along with NCServes Coastal and NC Works will host its 2020 Onslow County Veteran Stand Down.

The event will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 265, 146 Broadhurst Road in Jacksonville.

Veterans who are homeless will receive free services including, food, clothing, community resources and information, employment services, veteran services, benefits navigation, free haircuts, and free dental screening.

All veterans must bring proof of veteran status, DD-214/VA card.