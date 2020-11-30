2021-21 Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (IEAP) launches

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), will launch for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, December 1.

The program is administered by the Department of Social Services.

LIEAP provides a one-time vendor payment for eligible families who need assistance with home heating expenses.

Complete program details, along with a full list of locations to apply can be found below, or on the Pitt County website.

2020-21 Program Guidelines Include:

Applications will be taken from December 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021

•Online applications may be submitted starting January 2, 2021, through the ePASS Portal

• Applications will be taken at various locations during the days and times posted

• When all funds are spent, the program will end (applications will no longer be taken)

• Pitt County DSS will mail LIEAP payments directly to the vendors

•Benefit amounts are based on household size and income

Priority Groups:

Households with a person age 60 or older, or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services can begin applying as early as December 1.

Applicants who fall outside of this priority group can apply beginning January 2, 2021.

ALL applicants can apply until the end of the program period, which runs through March 31, 2021, or until all funds are spent.

LIEAP & COVID-19

To practice social distancing, applicants are encouraged to apply by submitting a paper application via the U.S. Postal Service or by Fax to the Pitt County Human Services Center (address and fax number on page 2).

Applications may also be dropped off at Pitt County Human Services Center.

Interested individuals may call Pitt County Pitt County Human Services Center at 252-902-1352, for information on how to receive a paper application, or for application by phone.

Income Verification:

Income verification is required for all applicants. Those applying will need verification of all income received the month prior to the date of application.

This includes:

• Gross wages received in the month prior to your application

• Gross amount of Social Security benefits

• Gross amount of SSI

• Gross amount of VA income

• Gross amount of any retirement received

• Child support and contributions received from anyone outside your home

• Any other income received

• Names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers of all household members

• Proof of how you heat your home (name/address of provider with account number)

• Everyone who lives under your roof must be included