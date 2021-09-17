2021 Down East Holiday Show tickets now on sale

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Tickets to the PCC Foundation’s 2021 Down East Holiday Show are now available for purchase online.

The four-day show, which returns to the Greenville Convention Center after being held online in 2020 due to COVID-19, opens Nov. 4 with a special, adult-only (must be age 18 or older) shopping event. Tickets for opening night, which runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., are $12 per person.

The Holiday Show continues Nov. 5-7. Tickets are $10 per person each day. Children 10 and under will be admitted free, when accompanied by a paying adult. Coupons and multiple-day tickets are not available.

Friday’s show date runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door each show date. They may also be purchased in advance by visiting the “Tickets” page of the PCC Foundation website, www.pittccfoundation.com.

Each year, the PCC Foundation uses revenue generated by the Down East Holiday Show to provide scholarships to PCC students and to fund a variety of educational activities at the college. For more details on this year’s show, contact the PCC Foundation at (252) 493-7834.