2021 Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games Registration

(Pitt County) – Wednesday, May 12, 2021, is the deadline to register for the 2021 Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games. The Local Games are scheduled for June 7 – June 20, 2021. Athletes and artists age 50 and over will have an opportunity to compete in more than 40 sports events, and SilverArts (including visual, literary, performing, and heritage). Participation, whether virtual and/or in-person, will be based on government guidelines for the month of June. Sports events include pickleball, horseshoes, walking, swimming, basketball, softball, bicycling, bowling, billiards, table tennis, team sports for softball, 3-on-3 basketball, and much more.

Contingent on North Carolina Governor’s Executive Orders for the month of June, the Celebration of the Games and SilverArts – game highlights, will be held virtually or in-person, outdoors, in front of the Community Schools and Recreation Center at the Alice F. Keene Park on June 7, 2021, at 3:00 pm. All are invited to attend and support the artists and the athletes, the Lighting of the Senior Games Torch, and the presentation of the Pioneer Spirit Awards.

The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games Program is a leading health promotion and well-being program for the citizens in Pitt County. During the Local Games, participants are joined by seniors from Beaufort, Martin, Hertford, and Bertie Counties. Participants have year-round opportunities for practice sessions, clinics, and sports competitions. Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is one of 51 local games sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games. Qualified participants on the local level will be eligible to compete in the NC Senior Games State Finals this fall.

The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games are coordinated by Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation with the support and sponsorship of the Greenville Recreation & Parks Department, the ECU Campus Recreation and Wellness Department, the College of Health and Human Performance, the Mid-East Commission Area Agency on Aging, Vidant Medical Center Community Programs, and Edward Jones: Gregory A. Weigum. For more information or to register, contact Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation at 252-902-1975.