2021 top local stories: Year brings heartache, touching moments in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As 2021 comes to an end, there have been many major events that have happened throughout Eastern North Carolina.

Some made us happy and others stories made us sad while they all left a lasting impact on our part of the state in one way or another.

Here are the top stories from 2021 that made people feel all types of emotions.

10. Kinston man’s dream comes true thanks to woman’s kindness

An act of kindness can go a long way. A Kinston man’s dream was to always run his own business. A woman was able to help with the reality in a truly wonderful moment.

9. Pitt County Fair shuts down early Saturday due to multiple altercations, juvenile petitions sought

The Pitt County Fair was shut down early due to many altercations throughout the day. Three juvenile participants, ages 14-17, were detained. A concealed and loaded handgun was also seized from one of the detained juveniles.

8. Highway Patrol identifies four who died, one who survived in Duplin Co. chase where vehicle overturns in pond

Troopers from the NC Highway Patrol confirmed that four people died after a chase that left the vehicle overturned in a pond on February 2. The investigation revealed that State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for excessive speed on NC Hwy. 24 in Duplin County. The driver of a Ford passenger vehicle failed to stop for blue lights and siren and began eluding authorities, officials said. The end result was a crash into a small pond.

7. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office warning citizens of new scams going around

Scams are an unfortunate part of our lives. However, one particular scam seemed to catch a lot of people’s attention. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office warned citizens earlier this year about a particular scam. If they received a call from 910-378-2499, or any other number with a recorded message claiming to be the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department, it was not them.

6. Craven County woman facing death by distribution charge after drug overdose death of Newport man

A Craven County woman faced charges of death by distribution in the overdose death of a Newport man in April.

5. ‘We have nowhere to go:’ Residents at Jacksonville apartment complex ask for answers after being told to vacate

Residents of a Jacksonville apartment complex were forced to vacate due to safety concerns. The residents were told the city had different plans for the apartment complex. Jacksonville had planned on having a city meeting to possibly tear it down. The situation led to several stories from WNCT with updates on the situation.

4. Three Greenville teens arrested on fraud charges

There were a number of crimes in ENC in 2021. However, one in particular caught a lot of people’s attention. Three Greenville teens were arrested for fraud charges and used $12,000 on a debit card in a month’s time frame.

3. Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina

COVID-19 continued to capture people’s attention in 2021. Stacker composed a list that had the highest COVID-19 infection rates listed throughout the state.

2. Four killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 264 Bypass in Greenville

N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the death of four teens with two other people injured after a two-vehicle crash in early June in Greenville.

1. Online Originals: Greenville native featured in special Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition

A Greenville native was featured in Sports Illustrated. Summer Wilson talked about her humble beginnings and how she was able to reach her goal.