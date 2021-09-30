2021 Vanceboro Strawberry Festival’s Strawberry Jam Fall Fest is Saturday

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The 2021 Vanceboro Strawberry Festival will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School.

The festival will be filled with entertainment, vendors, a parade, activities for the children, demonstrations by the town’s rescue squad, food, a 5K run down Main Street and more.

Click here for the schedule. Go to VanceboroStrawberyFest.com for more details.

This is the 39th year of the festival, which was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keith Cannon, vice president of the Vanceboro Rescue Squad, said he’s excited for people to be able to get out and enjoy the day.

“Right now, we basically are looking at about 40 vendors, craft vendors, food vendors, some various merchandise that kind of stuff,” Cannon said. “Main food for the day is our barbecue chicken that is being cooked and served by the VFW post.”