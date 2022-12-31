Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together.
=====
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There were a number of videos that caught people’s attention in 2022.
2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories
Some of those videos were news-related while others were ones that went viral. Nevertheless, we had a lot of people click on videos at WNCT.com in 2022.
Check out our list of the top 10 featured on our website.
10. Investigation continues after person killed in hit-and-run crash in Kinston (2,677 pageviews)
A woman was killed after a hit-and-run incident back in January in Kinston.
9. Ten people, groups in Pitt County recognized with Governor’s Volunteer Service Award (2,813 pageviews)
A video about community members who went home with awards presented in November of 2021 during the Pitt County Commissioners meeting continued to be popular in 2022.
8. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed (2,919 pageviews)
While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship.
7. No bond for murder suspect in pregnant Greenville woman’s death (2,972 pageviews)
A suspect in the December 2021 murder of a pregnant Greenville woman in Wilson turned himself in and was facing charges back in March.
6. Jamaica comes to NC!!! Jerk chicken tacos and fries (3,226 pageviews)
“Hello, ENC” had its most popular video by visiting a new food truck in Greenville which gained popularity quickly.
5. VIDEO: Man pours gasoline on cop car, sets it on fire in South Carolina (3,689 pageviews)
Back in March, a man was arrested for pouring gasoline on a cop car and then setting it on fire in South Carolina.
4. Local family looking for good Samaritan who saved son’s life (3,810 pageviews)
“9 On The Positive Side” ended up with its most popular video about a unique story that happened in February. The Mansfield family was in the drive-thru line at the Bojangles in Kinston when someone helped save their son’s life. Not long after, that special person was found.
3. Firehouse Subs owner makes a ‘death wish’ to a customer on video (4,732 pageviews)
It was a normal day for Cinnamon Clarke and her husband when they decided to share a sandwich from the Firehouse Subs in Ozark, Alabama. However, when she got her meal, she noticed something wasn’t quite right.
2. North Carolina schools new COVID-19 guidelines (5,521 pageviews)
Back in January, as students returned to school following the 2021 Christmas break, the state educational system made some changes to its COVID-19 guidelines
1. Southwest Onslow High teacher resigns after viral video creates outrage (13,792 pageviews)
A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville resigned in March after a viral video was spread around social media.