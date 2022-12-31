Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together.

=====

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There were a number of videos that caught people’s attention in 2022.

2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories

Some of those videos were news-related while others were ones that went viral. Nevertheless, we had a lot of people click on videos at WNCT.com in 2022.

Check out our list of the top 10 featured on our website.

A woman was killed after a hit-and-run incident back in January in Kinston.

(Credit: Getty Images)

A video about community members who went home with awards presented in November of 2021 during the Pitt County Commissioners meeting continued to be popular in 2022.

Governor’s Volunteer Awards (Caitlin Richards, WNCT photo)

While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship.

A suspect in the December 2021 murder of a pregnant Greenville woman in Wilson turned himself in and was facing charges back in March.

“Hello, ENC” had its most popular video by visiting a new food truck in Greenville which gained popularity quickly.

Back in March, a man was arrested for pouring gasoline on a cop car and then setting it on fire in South Carolina.

“9 On The Positive Side” ended up with its most popular video about a unique story that happened in February. The Mansfield family was in the drive-thru line at the Bojangles in Kinston when someone helped save their son’s life. Not long after, that special person was found.

It was a normal day for Cinnamon Clarke and her husband when they decided to share a sandwich from the Firehouse Subs in Ozark, Alabama. However, when she got her meal, she noticed something wasn’t quite right.

Back in January, as students returned to school following the 2021 Christmas break, the state educational system made some changes to its COVID-19 guidelines

A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville resigned in March after a viral video was spread around social media.