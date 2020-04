EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Edgecombe County Health Department confirmed 21 positive COVID-19 cases in Edgecombe County.

Health officials also confirmed one death related to COVID-19 in the county, the female was in her 60’s and passed away from complications with COVID-19.

Out of the 21 cases, health officials say four cases have fully recovered.

