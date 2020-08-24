21-year-old Bridgeton woman missing

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing woman.

21-year-old McKinsey Jean Parker was last seen on August 22nd around noon on Pine Street in Bridgeton.

Parker was getting in to an unknown vehicle with an unknown driver.

Parker is described as 5’8″, 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a “V” on her right wrist, and a tattoo of words on her left shoulder.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve, tan, off the shoulder shirt, dark shorts, and brown sandals.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Parker, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.