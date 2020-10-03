2,202 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, second-highest daily total since July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The second highest daily total of new coronavirus cases since July 30 is reported Saturday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,202 new cases were confirmed across the state.

The percent positive rate is slightly higher, at 5.6 percent. It’s under six percent for the third straight day but still not in the range of rounding down to five percent.

The number of people currently hospitalized remains at 921 for the second day in a row.

There were 21 deaths reported Saturday.

For the first time in more than half a year, several businesses have been given the green light to reopen as North Carolina enters phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday.

Here’s what we know about phase 3 restrictions: