2,500 Marines from ENC reassigned to Mediterranean Sea amid tensions with Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) Roughly 2,500 Marines have been reassigned to the Mediterranean Sea amid tensions with Iran.

The Marines were reassigned from a planned exercise with the Moroccan military to bolster the U.S. 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea.

Included in the move is the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), made up of the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines and Combat Logistics Battalion 26 stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River.

These three units from eastern North Carolina comprise the vast majority of the Marines who have been assigned to the MEU.

According to USNI News, Marines will join soldiers from Fort Bragg based 82nd Airborne who have been sent to Iraq as a security measure following the U.S. operation that killed a top Iranian military leader.

“As always, my thoughts and prayers are with the brave men and women in the United States Marine Corps as they serve and sacrifice so much for our great nation,” said Congressman Greg Murphy. “I am eager to receive more details to help inform my opinion on this matter from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and other high-ranking administration officials at a briefing on Capitol Hill tomorrow.

Neither President Trump nor I want war with Iran, but I agree with his effort to pursue peace through strength. The United States has every right to protect its personnel, allies, and interests in the region. As events continue to unfold, I will closely monitor the situation and implications for the Marines stationed in eastern North Carolina.”