2nd swimmer dies in rough surf on North Carolina coast

by: Associated Press

Location of Kure Beach, NC (Google Maps)

KURE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a coastal North Carolina town are warning beachgoers to be especially cautious after two swimmers died on the same day.

Police in Kure Beach told news sources that the first swimmer was found unresponsive in the water just after 10 a.m. Wednesday near a beach access. Authorities say the second swimmer was found unresponsive in the ocean a few hours later at a different beach access.

Strong swells from the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo in the eastern Atlantic Ocean created rough surf along the coast. The National Weather Service in Wilmington on Thursday issued a rip current warning for all east-facing beaches in New Hanover and Pender counties. Forecasters said conditions are expected to begin improving on Friday.

