3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with several break-ins in Edgecombe County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Three suspects have been arrested and one is still wanted in connection with several break-ins reported in Edgecombe County.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that over the past several months, there have been numerous break-ins and larcenies in the Country Estates and Holiday Estates subdivisions between Rocky Mount and Battleboro.

Last week, with the help of the Hispanic community in the area, Detective Spruill was able to get evidence in several of the cases.

Following up on information given, detectives searched 1005 Wave Lane in Rocky Mount and 660 Jennifer Lane in Rocky Mount.

At both locations, detectives found items stolen in break-ins in the neighborhood.

Based on this and other evidence, Detective Spruill was able to charge four individuals for their parts in this spree of break-ins.

The following individuals were arrested:

Ervin T. Majors, of Battleboro, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen goods.

Terry M. Nicholson, of Rocky Mount, was charged with possession of stolen goods.

Javion Pruit, of Battleboro, was charged with six counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and injury to personal property.

Kendale O’Bryant Blunt, of Rocky Mount, is still wanted on breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods charges.

Officials recovered the following items:

Ruger 9mm

Wii game system with two games and controller

Assorted food

Tequila

Blue Nike Foamposites

MK Watch

Bluetooth speaker

Multiple cell phones

Samsung TV

U.S. Currency

If you have any information call 911 or 252-641-7911.