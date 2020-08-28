3 arrested after investigation into local narcotics sales operation in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested after an investigation into drug sales in Greenville.

On Thursday, August 27, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with deputies from the K9 Unit concluded an investigation into a local illegal narcotics sales operation.

The two units executed a search warrant on the residence located at 611-D East 11th Street in Greenville.

Officials said, during the search detectives seized approximately 18 grams of heroin that is believed to contain fentanyl, 3 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, multiple sets of digital scales, U.S. currency, glass smoking devices, and syringes.

The following arrests were made:

Jeffrey Nelson Lawrence, 44 of Greenville: Level II trafficking opium Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics Possession of drug paraphernalia



He was also served with outstanding warrants for the following:

Larceny Two counts of possession of stolen Goods Probation Violation



He is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Tanya Marie Lawrence, 42 of Greenville: Level II trafficking opium Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics Possession of drug paraphernalia



She was also served with outstanding orders for arrest for the following failures to appear:

FTA Forgery of Instrument FTA possession of schedule II controlled substance FTA larceny FTA possess drug paraphernalia



She is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $110,000 bond.

Edrian Donniel Faircloth, 36 of Greenville. Possession of cocaine Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia



He was released on a $10,000 bond.