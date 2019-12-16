3 arrested after investigators seize drugs, guns at Richlands residence

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested after a two-month investigation into drug activity at a residence in Richlands.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the U.S. Postal Service assisted with the investigation.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit developed information about drug activity at a residence on Lillie Lane and that packages containing controlled substances were being delivered to that residence.

On December 13, a search warrant was executed at the residence after two of these packages were delivered.

The tenant, 21-year-old Sean Douglas Padgett, and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Taylor Marie Morris were arrested after the packages were discovered to contain marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the marijuana, trafficking amounts of LSD and MDMA were seized from the residence.

A third person in the residence, 19-year-old Calub Johnson Harris was also arrested.

Padgett, a convicted felon, was also found to be in possession of two firearms.

All three were taken before a magistrate, and charged with the following:

Padgett of Richlands was charged with:

Felony Level II Trafficking by Possession of Marijuana

Felony Level II Trafficking by Manufacturing Marijuana

Felony I Trafficking by Possession MDMA

Felony Level II Trafficking by Possession LSD

Felony Level II Trafficking by Manufacturing LSD

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver MDMA

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver LSD

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Manufacturing Marijuana by Packaging and Re-Packaging

Felony Manufacturing Marijuana by Cultivation

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

$365,000 Bond

Morris of Camp Lejeune was charged with:

Felony Manufacturing Marijuana

Felony Conspiracy

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

$2,000 Bond

Harris of Jacksonville was charged with:

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Possession of MDMA

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not for Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

$20,000 Unsecured Bond

Investigators located and seized approximately 52 lbs. total of marijuana, edible THC-infused products, THC vape cartridges, 518 dosage units of LSD, 59.9 grams of MDMA, various other drug paraphernalia and $10,472 in cash.

The drugs and paraphernalia have an estimated street value of over $100,000.