3 arrested after Kill Devil Hills shooting, 1 injured

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) Three people were arrested after a shooting in Kill Devil Hills early Tuesday morning that left one person injured.

On Tuesday, July 28 at approximately 1:45 a.m. Kill Devil Hills Police Department was dispatched to a 911 call concerning a shooting incident in our town on Elizabeth City Street.

The caller advised their friend had been shot and provided a description of the vehicle being driven by the suspects.

Devlin Williams, 18, of Kill Devil Hills, was transported by his friends to Outer Banks Hospital for a gunshot injury.

He was later flown to Norfolk due to the serious nature of his injuries.

Kill Devil Hills PD issued an alert for the suspect vehicle and a vehicle matching that description was spotted by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

Currituck Sheriff’s deputies were able to stop the vehicle and detain the three individuals within.

The individuals were identified as:

Vashon Omar James II, 20, of Grandy, NC

Harley Saelens, 19, of Lynchburg, VA

Naseem James, 18, of Grandy, NC

Officials said based on information gathered during the investigation there was probable cause to charge each individual with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Each individual was given a $35,000 bond.