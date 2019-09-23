3 arrested in connection to breaking, entering in Grifton area

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies have arrested three suspects involved in a breaking and entering reported at a residence in the Grifton area.

On September 15, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said that a breaking and entering was reported at a residence on Hugo Road in the Grifton area.

Lenoir County Patrol Division deputies used a K9 and other evidence to track a suspect to a residence just down the road.

Deputies gained probable cause and executed a search warrant at the suspect residence and located items stolen from the victim.

David Wayne Rice, 19, of Grifton, was arrested and charged with felony second-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and conspiracy to commit breaking/entering.

Rice was sent to the Lenoir County Sheriffs’ Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Deputies and detectives continued the investigation and followed up on other evidence leading them to two other suspects who were identified and charged on September 19.

The suspects were identified as Marquel Simmons, 17, of Kinston, and Geraldmiah Lee, 18, of Grifton.

Simmons was charged with second-degree burglary, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Lee was charged with second-degree burglary, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.