3 arrested in connection with April ‘large-scale assault’ in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police officers arrested three people in connection with a “large-scale assault” from April, according to a news release.
The assault happened at about 7:40 p.m. on April 26 in a parking lot along the 100 block of Day Circle in Goldsboro. The victim was a 26-year-old man.
“Through the aid of video surveillance available in the area, several individuals were identified as suspects in the assault. Warrants for arrest have been issued,” police said in a release.
Dajoun Jeffente Hargis, 23, Satarus Tyshon Burt, 19, and Tajhmeek Sample, 19 were arrested Monday. All three are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, common law robbery, and riot, the release said.
Burt and Sample are each being held on $255,000 bonds. Hargis is being held on a $50,000 bond.
“Some defendants in this case have previously been validated as gang members and received enhanced bonds in this case,” police said.
Additional arrests are expected.
