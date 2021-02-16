3 arrested on multiple charges in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people have been arrested on multiple charges in Pitt County.

On February 15, an off-duty deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office observed possible drug activity occurring in the Food Lion parking lot in the Bells Fork area. The deputy contacted our communications center, which dispatched patrol deputies who were in the area.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle on NC Highway 43 South of Greenville to conduct a vehicle stop. As the vehicle was slow to stop, a passenger was observed throwing an item out the vehicle window. It was later determined to be a marijuana blunt. A search of the vehicle was conducted. Items located and seized include heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

All occupants were arrested and were charged as follows:

Haley Elise Lawson, 23, Greenville Felony Possession of Heroin Maintain a Vehicle for the Use of Controlled Substances Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Has been released on a $12,000 secured bond



James Thomas Elks, 29, Greenville Resist, Obstruct, Delay a Public Officer Has been released on a $5,000 secured bond

