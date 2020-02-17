3 Camp Lejeune Marines arrested after assaulting man during fight outside Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Three Camp Lejeune Marines have been arrested after police said they assaulted a man during a fight outside a nightclub in Raleigh.

On Monday around 3 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department arrested Evan Charles Chicone, 22, Angel Mario Lozano, 23, and Jake Nicholas Schoettle, 23, on misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive, misdemeanor injury to personal property and felony assault serious bodily injury charges.

According to a police report, Chicoine, Lozano, and Schoettle were taken into custody after appearing intoxicated at the Alchemy located on 606 Glenwood Avenue.

Police said they got into a fight with Amha Shirferaw.

Chicoine, Lozano, and Schoettle caused damage to a blue Honda Civic that belonged to Michael Harka, police said.

The police report indicated that Chicone, Lozano, and Schoettle assaulted Shiferaw and inflicted lacerations on his face and over his right eye.

They were sent to the Wake County Jail under a $15,000 bond.