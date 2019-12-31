3 charged after search warrant at Middlesex home yields seizure of drugs, firearms

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been charged after a search warrant at a home in Middlesex yields seizure of drugs and firearms.

On December 18 around 8:00 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division Platoon “A” executed a search warrant due to numerous narcotic complaints at 10547 Baldy Hill Road.

Once the search warrant was executed, deputies located three individuals inside of the residence.

The individuals were identified as David Dunston, Sandra Lynch, and Joseph Lee.

A search of the residence revealed 17.4 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, a Harrington and Richardson single barrel shotgun, and a Thompson Center .50 caliber rifle.

Dunston was found to be a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess any firearms.

He was charged with one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining dwelling for controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dunston received a $50,000.00 bond.

He was able to post bond via the services of a bondsman on December 21.

Lynch was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

She received a $30,000 bond.

Lynch was able to post bond via the services of a bondsman on December 21.

Lee was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $30,000 bond.

Lee remains in the custody of the Nash County Detention Center.