3 charged following possible retaliatory violence case in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been charged following citizens tips about a possible retaliatory case in Rocky Mount, police said.

On February 22, the Rocky Mount Police Department received information from citizens about possible retaliatory violence.

Upon receiving this information, the Gang Unit developed a plan of action for the potential violent act.

The Gang Unit conducted a stop on a vehicle that was occupied by Isaiah Whitaker, Sharkeem Jones, and Anthony Lane.

Whitaker was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and was taken into custody.

Lane was arrested for an outstanding federal indictment for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jones was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating a court order.

A search of the vehicle revealed gloves and masks, police said.

Whitaker received a $35,000 bond and was sent to the Nash County Jail.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Nashville Police Department, and the Tarboro Police Department assisted with the case.