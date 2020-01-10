3 charged, including corrections officer, for smuggling drugs in jail

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Craven County Confinement Facility Corrections Officer after he was caught smuggling drugs into the facility.

After further investigation, an inmate and the inmate’s girlfriend were also charged.

The officer, Terrance Tremayne Outlaw, 28, of Kinston, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana, and felony possession controlled substance on jail premises.

Reba Louise Williams, 31, of Midway Park, was charged with felony aid & abet providing drugs to the inmate and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana.

Joshual Joel Duncan, 27, of New Bern, was charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana.

Sheriff Hughes stated “As your Sheriff, I will not allow those employed here to use their position to bring drugs in the jail.”

Hughes added, “Mr. Outlaw was immediately terminated after drugs were located on him.”