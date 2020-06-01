3 charged with first-degree trespassing in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) On May 29 at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers from the Goldsboro Police Department responded to SJAFB in reference to a U-Haul van that had attempted to flee onto the base past the Gate Entry Team located at the Slocumb Street Gate.

The vehicle was stopped by SJAFB Security Forces and the three occupants refused to identify themselves.

One occupant, Bennie Harold Taylor Jr., did identify himself to authorities.

Officials said marijuana could be seen in plain sight from the outside of the vehicle.

A probable Cause Search was conducted on the inside of the vehicle and various items of paperwork for the vehicle and Identification for the other two suspects was obtained.

One suspect was identified as Roman Kintner who claimed to be homeless.

The female was identified as Camille Renee Allen of Plattsburgh, NY.

The vehicle was a 2019 GMC Savana van leased by U-Haul to Camille Allen and it was rented on May 25 and due back May 26.

According to the rental agreement, the vehicle was to be used for local travel and not out-of-state travel.

Inside the passenger compartment several drug paraphernalia smoking pipes were located. Methamphetamine was also located.

In the rear compartment of the van was a large Pit Bull dog that was secured and taken to the Wayne County Animal Shelter.

After further searching the vehicle, officials said precursor chemicals and methamphetamine paraphernalia were located.

Bennie Taylor

Camille Allen

Roman Kinter

All three suspects were transported and charged with the following crimes:

First-Degree Trespass,

Possession of Controlled substance Sch. 2,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana,

Possession of less than ½ ounce Marijuana, and

Possession of precursors with the Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine

All three suspects received a bond of $35,500 each. T

The Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force was contacted and also the NCSBI CLAN team.