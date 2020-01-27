3 charged with meth trafficking after traffic stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been charged with meth trafficking after a traffic stop in Greenville.

On January 24 around 8:00 p.m. the Greenville Police Department’s Gang Unit was conducting focused patrols in the Memorial Drive corridor when they observed a vehicle operating without a tag light.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of 823 South Memorial Drive.

Upon making contact with the occupants of the car, they became very nervous and were unable to provide a legal form of identification, police said.

According to a release, they also evaded the officers’ questions as to who had ownership of the vehicle, why they were driving the vehicle, and where they were going.

Police requested the assistance of Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K9 Banzi.

Upon his arrival, a perimeter sniff was conducted on the vehicle and K9 Banzi indicated for the presence of narcotics in the car.

A search of the car produced five individually packaged bags of crystal methamphetamine (2330 grams) hidden in a box heater inside the vehicle.

Kevin Jesús Vázquez, Vicente Pastranasa Salinas and Rey Francisco Noyola, all of Winston Salem, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.