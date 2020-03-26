3 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) Greene County Department of Public Health is reporting three positive COVID-19 cases.

Three individuals were tested on March 23 and confirmation of positive results was received by the Health Department on Thursday, March 26.

Health officials said, “The individuals are doing well and are isolated at home.”

The individuals have been provided guidance for self-isolation and self-monitoring and to protect individuals’ privacy, no further information will be released.

The Greene County Department of Public Health continues to strongly encourage residents to follow social distancing protocols and preventative measures.

Stay home. Only go out for groceries, pick up prescriptions or scheduled doctor’s appointments.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and respiratory symptoms, such as cough, stay home and continue to monitor your symptoms.

Call your healthcare provider to see if you need additional medical care.