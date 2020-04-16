3 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) Two patients and one staff member at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, Bertie County officials said.

Additional cases could potentially be confirmed at this facility.

“The spread of any illness inside of a nursing home, or any setting where patients live in close quarters, is highly common. All staff in similar facilities should continue to follow all personal protective equipment protocols. The public should continue to adhere to the stay at home order,” Mr. Cooper said.

In a statement by Liberty Healthcare, Yoel Balter, General Counsel, it was reported that “both of the residents are doing well, are without fever and neither has experienced respiratory distress. Each of these residents continues to be treated in-place and are isolated in private rooms on a designated hall of the facility.”

“Resident and staff safety is our top priority. We are closely monitoring all other residents and staff members at Three Rivers and have notified all staff and residents of the positive COVID-19 tests.”

Ashley Stoop, Director of Policy & Preparedness with Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS), said that “[ARHS staff] have been working together with [Three Rivers] to provide our typical contact tracing and investigation, and [ARHS staff] has been very complimentary of the [Three Rivers facility] and coordination. We will continue to [address] follow up testing needs.”