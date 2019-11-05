3 displaced, 1 sent to hospital after house fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people were displaced and one was sent to the hospital after a house fire in Greenville.

Officials said that a fire broke out on McLawhorn Road around 5 p.m.

The fire quickly went out after Greenville and Red Oak fire departments arrived on the scene.

There was major damage to the inside of the home, officials said.

Three people were displaced and one adult was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as another was treated on the scene.

Red Cross responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown as it is still under investigation.