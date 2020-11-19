3 men escaped mobile home fire early Thursday morning in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Three men narrowly escaped a mobile home fire early Thursday morning in Morehead City.

The men woke up to smoke and flames engulfing 247 Old Airport Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene just after 2:20 a.m., one of the men had escaped by breaking through a window, another had to push out a window air conditioning unit and crawl his way out, and the third made it through the back door.

One of the men who went out through the window was transported to the hospital by Morehead City Fire/EMS.

“It was a very close call,” said Morehead City Fire and EMS Chief Jamie Fulk. “We’re very lucky we didn’t have three fatalities.”

Officials said the mobile home and contents are a total loss.

Two vehicles were also damaged during the blaze.

An adjacent mobile home received heat damage, but firefighters were able to protect the occupied home from burning by immediately applying water once they arrived.

Fire Marshals are on scene today to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire officials were not immediately able to determine if smoke detectors were being used, but the residents said they did not hear an alarm go off.

The American Red Cross is helping the three men with temporary living arrangements.