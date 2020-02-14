3-month drug investigation in Greenville leads to arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested and charged after a 3-month drug investigation in Greenville.

On Thursday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, Special Response Team, and K9 Unit combined to execute a search warrant at 514 McKinley Avenue.

Officials said during the search they seized over $1,300 and a small amount of marijuana and during the investigation, approximately 1.5 grams of cocaine were purchased from the home.

38-year-old Deawnette Davenport was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine

Davenport is currently at the Pitt County Detention Center where she remains under a $75,000 bond.