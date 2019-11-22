3-month investigation ends in chase, arrest

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday night after a high-speed chase through Winterville.

Detectives attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Darmel Phillips, 43, of Winterville around 7:15 P.M. They say Phillips failed to stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase through the city.

During the chase, drugs were thrown from the vehicle but recovered by deputies. The chase ended when Phillips stopped and surrendered.

There were no injuries or damage to property during the chase.

Darmel Phillips was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking in Cocaine, Felony Maintain Dwelling/Vehicle for the Sale of Controlled Substance and Felony Flee to Elude Arrest.

He remains in custody of the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Over 3 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $4,800 were seized along with over $500 dollars and the suspect’s vehicle.