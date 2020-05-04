3 new members to join ECU Board of Trustees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (5/4/2020) – Three new members will join the East Carolina University Board of Trustees (BOT).

Scott Shook was appointed on May 1 by N.C. House of Representatives to fill the unexpired term of Robert Moore. This term will end in 2023.

Van Isley was appointed on April 17 by the UNC Board of Governors to fill the unexpired term of Phil Lewis. This term will expire on June 30, 2023.

Shook and Isley will be eligible for a second full term following the first full term, for a total of 11 years of service on the board if they get reappointed.

Tucker Robbins was recently elected president of the ECU Student Government Association and will represent the student body as a member of the BOT through spring 2021.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank the North Carolina General Assembly and the UNC Board of Governors for their recent appointments to the ECU Board of Trustees,” said Vern Davenport, chair of the BOT. “Van Isley and Scott Shook are well known Pirate leaders committed to advancing the mission of ECU. Scott brings valuable board and governance experience through his experience on the North Carolina Community College Board and Van has a demonstrated commitment to ECU through his support of the Innovation Hub.”

The new members will take the oath of office virtually in the coming days and will be sworn in during the July meeting of the BOT.